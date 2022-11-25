BRANDED CONTENT

Black Friday deals: Bedroom furnishings, household appliances and kitchenware at up to 80% off

Score great discounts at up to 80 per cent off in Metro’s year-end sale from Nov 25 to 29. You can fill up your Christmas shopping list here too

Turn your house into a home with Metro’s great Black Friday deals. PHOTO: METRO
If you’re looking to spruce up your home for the holidays or just before the New Year, this is the best time to get those essentials that will help you make over your space quickly yet stylishly. 

From Nov 25 to 29, Metro’s Black Friday sale will feature some great discounts on bedroom furnishings, kitchenware, children’s items and more, with deals at up to 80 per cent off.

The ultimate in bedroom comfort

Experience the luxury of sleeping on pure Egyptian cotton sheets with bedsheets from King Koil and Bellami. 

Luxuriate in super soft sheets from the King Koil Grand Indulgence Collection. PHOTO: METRO

King Koil Grand Indulgence Collection
Fitted Sheet Set
Usual Price: $399 - $599 
Now: $99 - $129

Bed set
Super Single to Super King
Usual Price: $499 - $799
Now: $139 - $189 

The King Koil Grand Indulgence Collection is made from 100 per cent Egyptian cotton with 1,000 thread count. The fitted sheet set comes in a king size, while the bed set goes from super single, all the way to a super king size. 

For silky soft sheets, you may wish to consider the Bellami Monti 100 per cent charcoal Tencel solid for queen and king sized beds ($259 to $279) or Eurotex Serenity collection made from 100 per cent Tencel. The Eurotex set comes in single to king sizes and is available as a fitted sheet set ($69 to $99) or bed set ($129 to $189). 

Bellami’s Charcoal Tencel sheets have moisture-wicking properties. PHOTO: METRO

Bellami Monti Charcoal Tencel Sheets
Bed set 
Queen to King
Usual pice: $459 - $479
Now: $259 - $279

Tencel is known for its quick-drying and moisture wicking properties – great for Singapore weather – as well as its resistance to wrinkles.

Need more support for a better night’s sleep? Changing your pillow might help. The Intero memory foam pillow is fitted with a smooth Tencel fibre and adjusts to the shape of your head and neck to provide ergonomic support. 

The Intero memory foam pillow helps support your head and neck for a better night’s rest. PHOTO: METRO

Intero Memory Foam Pillow
Usual price: $89
Now: $24.90

Check out more pillows such as King Koil’s Jubilee+ Collection pillow ($39) made from 100 per cent microfibre and eucalyptus fabric, or its 100 per cent microgel fibre and cotton sateen fabric pillows available in super soft to ultra firm types (two for $149). 

If you need a new mattress or bed frame, Metro’s wide selection of premium brands come at highly discounted prices. 

One of them is a Simmons bed frame for only $350. Plus, any purchase from the BackCare e-ION Mattress series ($3,716 to $7,371) entitles you to a free Novita A11 air purifier worth $469. The brand’s Beautyrest Classique II queen sized mattress is more than half price off at $2,500.

You’ll sleep better knowing you got a great deal on your Simmons mattress. PHOTO: METRO

Simmons Beautyrest Classique II
Silver Ion AG+ fabric, latex mattress
Queen 
Usual price: $5,959
Now: $2,500

Another premium brand is Sealy Posturepedic, known for its orthopaedic design and fitted with the brand’s patented SRx Titanium Coil. The Houston, Sealy’s queen sized mattress, comes with two pillows and a fitted mattress protector, all for $3,599 (U.P. $6,699), while the Eden Medium, a queen sized mattress with ice-touch technology is just $4,599 (U.P. $8,199), also inclusive of two pillows and fitted mattress protector.

Spend more to get more

Be rewarded for shopping with more products when you spend over certain amounts during the sale period. 

Get the following gifts when you purchase a mattress and bed frame in a single receipt. To qualify, spend: 

Spend $2,000 and above: Get a 600W Nutribullet worth $199, and additional $100 Metro gift vouchers

Spend $3,000 and above: Get a Dyson Pure Cool air purifier worth $549, and additional $150 Metro gift vouchers. 

$5,000 and above: Get a Dyson digital slim Fluffy vacuum cleaner worth $749, and $250 Metro gift vouchers. 

Spend $8,000 and above: Get an Apple iPhone 14 128GB in Midnight worth $1,299, and $500 Metro gift vouchers.

Gifts are available while stocks last.

Spice up your kitchen 

If you need your daily caffeine fix, the Bodum Electric Water Kettle, 1L, is now available for 20 per cent off (U.P. $75.80). Its rapid boil feature means you won’t be waiting around like a zombie for your morning joe.

Whipping up tantalising dishes? The WMF Inspiration 4 pc Cookware Set will help you cook like a pro. The pots come with wide rims to minimise dripping when pouring and can be used on a variety of stoves. They’re also dishwasher safe. 

Indulge your inner masterchef with WMF’s Inspiration cookware. PHOTO: METRO

WMF Inspiration 4pc Cookware Set
Usual price: $259
Now: $159

The Richardson Sheffield Nox five piece knife block set ($99, U.P. $299) comprises a paring knife, all purpose knife, 12.5cm Santoku knife, 17.5cm Santoku knife and bread knife, made from a high quality  carbon stainless steel blade and finished in a sleek matte black. Once you’ve finished prepping, store them on the included magnetic block so you don’t misplace your knives. 

Keep your knives safe when you’re not using them with this nifty magnetic set from Richardson Sheffield. PHOTO: METRO

Richardson Sheffield Nox Magnetic 5pc Knife Block Set
Usual Price: $299
Now: $99.90

Once you’re done cooking, let the whole family dig into your culinary masterpieces with the WMF Miami 12 pc Cutlery Set for just $49 (U.P. $89) exclusively at Metro. Made out of Cromargan stainless steel and featuring elegant designs, this cutlery set is suitable for intimate family dinners as well as big festive parties.

If you've ever wanted to try the popular Korean cookware brand Happycall, now’s your chance. Known for its non-stick coating and being lightweight and durable, the brand’s latest model, the Blitz Advanced Ceramic I.H. frying pan retains its non-stick properties even after frying 100 eggs consecutively. The cookware set comprising a 28cm wok pan, 28cm frying pan and a lid, is going for just $119. 

Cook up a storm with Happycall’s cookware set. PHOTO: METRO

Happycall Blitz Advanced Ceramic I.H. 3pc die cast cookware set
Usual price: $370
Now: $119

Only the best for the kids 

Parents of newborns and tumbling tots, you'll want to get some of these steals. 

Take the little one out and about with the sturdy and stylish Joie Nitro Travel Stroller. With its flat recline and built-in harness, the stroller is perfect for newborns, and suitable for kids up to 15 kg too. It also folds down nicely to a compact size and has a convenient carry handle - perfect for public transport.

Go places with your little one in the Joie Nitro Travel Stroller. PHOTO: METRO

Joie Nitro Travel Stroller
Usual Price: $199
Now: $139

For breastfeeding mothers, the Haenim NexusFit 7X Breast Pump is a convenient hospital-grade breast pump that is available for only $318. 

Handy hospital-grade breast pumps from Haenim for new mums. PHOTO: METRO

Haenim NexusFit 7X Breast Pump
Usual price: $498
Now: $318

Once you’re done, you’ll  need somewhere to store that milk safely. Make sure your baby gets the cleanest bottles with Haenim’s 4G+ Smart Classic UV-C LED Electric Sterilizer for only $418. After all, baby deserves only the very best. 
 

Metro cardmembers earn 5 per cent Metro$ rebate. Terms and conditions apply. For more deals and discounts, visit www.metro.com.sg.

