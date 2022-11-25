Black Friday deals: Bedroom furnishings, household appliances and kitchenware at up to 80% off

If you’re looking to spruce up your home for the holidays or just before the New Year, this is the best time to get those essentials that will help you make over your space quickly yet stylishly.
From Nov 25 to 29, Metro’s Black Friday sale will feature some great discounts on bedroom furnishings, kitchenware, children’s items and more, with deals at up to 80 per cent off.
The ultimate in bedroom comfort
Experience the luxury of sleeping on pure Egyptian cotton sheets with bedsheets from King Koil and Bellami.
King Koil Grand Indulgence Collection
Fitted Sheet Set
Usual Price: $399 - $599
Now: $99 - $129
Bed set
Super Single to Super King
Usual Price: $499 - $799
Now: $139 - $189
The King Koil Grand Indulgence Collection is made from 100 per cent Egyptian cotton with 1,000 thread count. The fitted sheet set comes in a king size, while the bed set goes from super single, all the way to a super king size.
For silky soft sheets, you may wish to consider the Bellami Monti 100 per cent charcoal Tencel solid for queen and king sized beds ($259 to $279) or Eurotex Serenity collection made from 100 per cent Tencel. The Eurotex set comes in single to king sizes and is available as a fitted sheet set ($69 to $99) or bed set ($129 to $189).
Bellami Monti Charcoal Tencel Sheets
Bed set
Queen to King
Usual pice: $459 - $479
Now: $259 - $279
Tencel is known for its quick-drying and moisture wicking properties – great for Singapore weather – as well as its resistance to wrinkles.
Need more support for a better night’s sleep? Changing your pillow might help. The Intero memory foam pillow is fitted with a smooth Tencel fibre and adjusts to the shape of your head and neck to provide ergonomic support.
Intero Memory Foam Pillow
Usual price: $89
Now: $24.90
Check out more pillows such as King Koil’s Jubilee+ Collection pillow ($39) made from 100 per cent microfibre and eucalyptus fabric, or its 100 per cent microgel fibre and cotton sateen fabric pillows available in super soft to ultra firm types (two for $149).
If you need a new mattress or bed frame, Metro’s wide selection of premium brands come at highly discounted prices.
One of them is a Simmons bed frame for only $350. Plus, any purchase from the BackCare e-ION Mattress series ($3,716 to $7,371) entitles you to a free Novita A11 air purifier worth $469. The brand’s Beautyrest Classique II queen sized mattress is more than half price off at $2,500.
Simmons Beautyrest Classique II
Silver Ion AG+ fabric, latex mattress
Queen
Usual price: $5,959
Now: $2,500
Another premium brand is Sealy Posturepedic, known for its orthopaedic design and fitted with the brand’s patented SRx Titanium Coil. The Houston, Sealy’s queen sized mattress, comes with two pillows and a fitted mattress protector, all for $3,599 (U.P. $6,699), while the Eden Medium, a queen sized mattress with ice-touch technology is just $4,599 (U.P. $8,199), also inclusive of two pillows and fitted mattress protector.
Spice up your kitchen
If you need your daily caffeine fix, the Bodum Electric Water Kettle, 1L, is now available for 20 per cent off (U.P. $75.80). Its rapid boil feature means you won’t be waiting around like a zombie for your morning joe.
Whipping up tantalising dishes? The WMF Inspiration 4 pc Cookware Set will help you cook like a pro. The pots come with wide rims to minimise dripping when pouring and can be used on a variety of stoves. They’re also dishwasher safe.
WMF Inspiration 4pc Cookware Set
Usual price: $259
Now: $159
The Richardson Sheffield Nox five piece knife block set ($99, U.P. $299) comprises a paring knife, all purpose knife, 12.5cm Santoku knife, 17.5cm Santoku knife and bread knife, made from a high quality carbon stainless steel blade and finished in a sleek matte black. Once you’ve finished prepping, store them on the included magnetic block so you don’t misplace your knives.
Richardson Sheffield Nox Magnetic 5pc Knife Block Set
Usual Price: $299
Now: $99.90
Once you’re done cooking, let the whole family dig into your culinary masterpieces with the WMF Miami 12 pc Cutlery Set for just $49 (U.P. $89) exclusively at Metro. Made out of Cromargan stainless steel and featuring elegant designs, this cutlery set is suitable for intimate family dinners as well as big festive parties.
If you've ever wanted to try the popular Korean cookware brand Happycall, now’s your chance. Known for its non-stick coating and being lightweight and durable, the brand’s latest model, the Blitz Advanced Ceramic I.H. frying pan retains its non-stick properties even after frying 100 eggs consecutively. The cookware set comprising a 28cm wok pan, 28cm frying pan and a lid, is going for just $119.
Happycall Blitz Advanced Ceramic I.H. 3pc die cast cookware set
Usual price: $370
Now: $119
Only the best for the kids
Parents of newborns and tumbling tots, you'll want to get some of these steals.
Take the little one out and about with the sturdy and stylish Joie Nitro Travel Stroller. With its flat recline and built-in harness, the stroller is perfect for newborns, and suitable for kids up to 15 kg too. It also folds down nicely to a compact size and has a convenient carry handle - perfect for public transport.
Joie Nitro Travel Stroller
Usual Price: $199
Now: $139
For breastfeeding mothers, the Haenim NexusFit 7X Breast Pump is a convenient hospital-grade breast pump that is available for only $318.
Haenim NexusFit 7X Breast Pump
Usual price: $498
Now: $318
Once you’re done, you’ll need somewhere to store that milk safely. Make sure your baby gets the cleanest bottles with Haenim’s 4G+ Smart Classic UV-C LED Electric Sterilizer for only $418. After all, baby deserves only the very best.
