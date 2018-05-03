Home Briefs: Wet weather in first half of May

Wet weather in first half of May

Wet weather is set to continue in the first half of the month, with thundery showers mostly in the first week, the Meteorological Service Singapore said yesterday.

During the fortnight, short moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected mostly in the afternoon on six to eight days. On one or two days in the first half of May, shifting winds could bring widespread thundery showers with gusty winds in the morning.

May is one of the warmest months in the year. During the first fortnight of May, daily temperatures are expected to range between 25 deg C and 33 deg C. Last month, daily maximum temperatures ranged between 31.5 deg C and 35 deg C, while the daily minimum was between 22 deg C and 25.5 deg C.

New 2nd perm sec of trade and industry

Mr Lee Chuan Teck will be appointed second permanent secretary of trade and industry on June 1, taking over from Mr Png Cheong Boon, who will be relinquishing his role to focus on his job as chief executive of Enterprise Singapore.

Mr Lee, 50, is currently deputy secretary of land and corporate at the Ministry of Transport.He was assistant managing director of the capital markets group at the Monetary Authority of Singapore before he was seconded to the civil service and took up his current role in 2014.

Mr Png, 48, will continue to be a member of the Committee of Permanent Secretaries. He was chief executive officer at Jurong Town Corporation from 2013, until he was appointed second permanent secretary of trade and industry in June last year.