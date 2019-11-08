Home Briefs: $20k boost for scheme to raise firefly numbers

$20k boost for scheme to raise firefly numbers

Technology giant Panasonic has contributed $20,000 to a National Parks Board initiative that aims to boost the number of fireflies at Pasir Ris Park as part of a strategy to conserve mangrove forests.

The presence of fireflies, which are not commonly sighted and are highly sensitive to changes in the environment, is indicative of a healthy mangrove.

The new scheme involves reducing light pollution by using wildlife-friendly lights along the mangrove zone. Mangrove trees will also be planted to provide a conducive habitat for these soft-bodied beetles.

Driver flees after hitting two vehicles

A driver of a BMW coupe suspected of displaying a false licence plate hit a taxi and another BMW while evading a Land Transport Authority (LTA) officer on Wednesday. He later abandoned his BMW to escape on foot, and is still at large.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that an LTA official had spotted a vehicle suspected of displaying a false licence plate on his car along Geylang Bahru Road. However, the driver did not stop as instructed and drove off," the police said yesterday.

They said the car first hit a taxi in Geylang Bahru Road towards Bendemeer Road, and later collided with another parked car at Block 22 St George's Road before the male driver fled.

HK resident under investigation here

The police have impounded the passport of a Hong Kong restaurant owner as they investigate him for allegedly organising a gathering here for people to air their views on the protests in the city.

The police said on Wednesday that they were alerted on Oct 11 to an incident involving Hong Kong resident Alex Yeung, founder of the Wah Kee chain of restaurants, who is known for his pro-China views.

"The event was initially held at Kimoto Gastro Bar located at The Sail@Marina Bay, and after some time, shifted to the vicinity of The Promontory at Marina Boulevard," the police said. "Currently, (Mr) Yeung's passport has been impounded while he is assisting the police with ongoing investigations. He is, however, neither arrested nor in police custody."