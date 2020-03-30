Home away from home

In a bid to stem the rising number of coronavirus cases in Malaysia, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced a restricted movement order (RMO) to be implemented nationwide from March 18.

Initially, the RMO was to last till tomorrow, but last week, it was extended to April 14 as the number of Covid-19 infections continued to spike.

Some 300,000 Malaysians work in Singapore. About half that number are believed to be daily commuters. Others in the commuting group include Singaporeans who have chosen to live in Johor Baru, attracted by its lower cost of living and slower pace of life, as well as Malaysian students studying in Singapore schools.

More than 10,000 Malaysians working in Singapore who are affected by the RMO, which includes a travel ban, have found temporary accommodation in Singapore.

The Straits Times photojournalists tell the stories of a number of them who are temporarily calling Singapore home.