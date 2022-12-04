Home again in S’pore: Remembering life on Pulau Brani

SINGAPORE - Ms Lynne Copping left Singapore as a teen in the 1960s. But she never stopped thinking about Pulau Brani, the Republic’s offshore island that she once called home, or her amah who was a constant in her six years there.

The Briton, 72, had kept old photographs of the family’s life on the island, and one of them helped her reunite with her nursemaid Sin Geck Siam.

Her older brother was in Singapore on a work trip in 2007 and had shown some of the old photographs to a porter after finding out he lived on Pulau Brani too.

“The porter saw one of our amah with my older brother and said: ‘That’s my mum!’”

Her brother had tea with Madam Sin the following day while Ms Copping has made several trips to Singapore to meet her since then. The former nursemaid is now in her mid-80s.

Ms Copping, a former clerk, has also been actively honouring the memories of her time on Pulau Brani.

In 2008, she started a Facebook group that brought together both army families and Singaporeans who lived on the island off the southern coast of Singapore to archive their photographs and memories there.

To date, the online community has grown to almost 250 members and expanded to people who used to live on Sentosa.

Pulau Brani, which means isle of the brave in Malay, was once one of the homes of the Orang Laut– before it was developed for naval purposes and converted into Singapore’s first naval base. It has since become the Police Coast Guard’s headquarters and occupied by port facilities.

In an interview with The Straits Times from her home in Scotland earlier this year, Ms Copping said she first moved to the offshore island in 1958 after her father had been posted to the British Army’s Water Transport Company Royal Army Service Corps that was housed there.

“The island was so small that we could just play all day after school and be quite safe. It was an idyllic little place,” she recalled.

She also paid tribute to her nursemaid. “Amahs were probably more constant in our lives than our fathers because our fathers were away a lot,” she said.