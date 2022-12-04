Home again in S’pore: Remembering life on Pulau Brani

SINGAPORE - Ms Lynne Copping left Singapore as a teen in the 1960s. But she never stopped thinking about Pulau Brani, the Republic’s offshore island that she once called home, or her amah who was a constant in her six years there.
The Briton, 72, had kept old photographs of the family’s life on the island, and one of them helped her reunite with her nursemaid Sin Geck Siam.
Her older brother was in Singapore on a work trip in 2007 and had shown some of the old photographs to a porter after finding out he lived on Pulau Brani too.
“The porter saw one of our amah with my older brother and said: ‘That’s my mum!’”
Her brother had tea with Madam Sin the following day while Ms Copping has made several trips to Singapore to meet her since then. The former nursemaid is now in her mid-80s.
Ms Copping, a former clerk, has also been actively honouring the memories of her time on Pulau Brani.
In 2008, she started a Facebook group that brought together both army families and Singaporeans who lived on the island off the southern coast of Singapore to archive their photographs and memories there.
To date, the online community has grown to almost 250 members and expanded to people who used to live on Sentosa.
Pulau Brani, which means isle of the brave in Malay, was once one of the homes of the Orang Laut– before it was developed for naval purposes and converted into Singapore’s first naval base. It has since become the Police Coast Guard’s headquarters and occupied by port facilities.
In an interview with The Straits Times from her home in Scotland earlier this year, Ms Copping said she first moved to the offshore island in 1958 after her father had been posted to the British Army’s Water Transport Company Royal Army Service Corps that was housed there.
“The island was so small that we could just play all day after school and be quite safe. It was an idyllic little place,” she recalled.
She also paid tribute to her nursemaid. “Amahs were probably more constant in our lives than our fathers because our fathers were away a lot,” she said.
Spurred by a love for researching and finding people, the retiree also helps organise reunions for children of servicemen who studied in Singapore.
This began in 2000 when she got her first home computer and learnt that the Victory Services Club in London had a message board and posted a message looking for others who had studied in Singapore. Two people responded and the trio started a website.
More than two decades later, the group has grown to nearly 1,200 members from people who attended schools in areas including Pasir Panjang, Seletar and Changi.
On Nov 14, she was one of about 50 alumni of the defunct St John’s Comprehensive School – once the world’s largest British Army School – comprising people from countries including Australia and Canada who visited United World College of South East Asia (UWCSEA) in Dover, which occupies the site of their former school.
The group started coming back in conjunction with St John’s 50th anniversary in 2014, said alumna Dee Hinton, 72, whose father had been part of the naval base police force.
She said: “A group of us met up in London, and we were sort of reminiscing about the school and saying that we should go back to have nasi goreng that we loved, which St John’s had every Friday.
“So we asked UWCSEA and the school said yes, and prepared nasi goreng for us in 2014.”
Since then, the group has returned every few years to visit UWCSEA, where some structures of their old school such as the school hall remain.
Also at the reunion was Mrs Susan Groves, 74, a former prefect at the school, who was back in Singapore for the first time in almost six decades.
The former restaurant owner had arrived in Singapore when she was 15 in 1963 after her father was appointed as an inspector of welders in the dockyard, and left in 1966.
Said Mrs Groves: “Leaving Singapore was really sad because after throwing streamers off the docks and saying goodbye to your friend who was holding on to the other end, you’d watch Singapore just disappear, and it was horrible because you’re just left with a broken streamer.
“I didn’t want to come back initially because I thought I would be too emotional... No regrets at all coming back this year because the people are so lovely and so friendly.”