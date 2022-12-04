Home again in S’pore: How a plea on social media ended a decades-long search for nanny

SINGAPORE — Growing up in Wales, Ms Sara McGaughey longed to find the nanny her family had left behind in Singapore when they returned home around 1963.

“My first experience back in the United Kingdom after leaving Singapore was being separated from my parents and taken to an isolation hospital for three days. It was cold and wet, and I missed my amah... It was quite a traumatic experience,” said Ms McGaughey, who was just a toddler when they left.

Now in her 50s, the yoga instructor spent decades since she was 18 combing through military records for Ms Tan Siew Khim, who had a recommendation from the Royal Navy, trawling the Internet and contacting the media to find any trace of her nanny. Each time, she came up empty.

In a Zoom interview with The Straits Times earlier this year, Ms McGaughey said: “My mother told me that Ah Khim was so very upset when we left that she threw herself on the floor, and even though I can’t remember that, it was one thing that I couldn’t come to terms with. Before we left, she sewed me a pair of silk pyjamas, which I still have.

“What I’d like to be able to do is to say thank you, and I’m sorry, to her because it must have been hard to look after a baby from when she was born... and then suddenly she’s gone.”

Ms McGaughey is among dozens of former expatriates who are using social media to search for the nannies – the amah in Portuguese or Latin, and ayah in Hindi – who looked after them in colonial times.

She said: “It was mind-boggling to me because even though I left when I was very young, I had a feeling that I left somebody very special to me who was extremely kind to me, and I know who loved me.

“I am taken back whenever I hear the song Que Sera, Sera. I remember her singing that to me because it sounded like my name.”

But after years of searching fruitlessly, Ms McGaughey was ready to give up. On March 17, in a last-ditch attempt, she posted some photographs of Ms Tan, her husband and her son on heritage interest Facebook group On A Little Street In Singapore.

She did not expect that her plea would attract hundreds of likes and comments within hours, including one from her amah’s younger son.

“The sad news for me was that she had died in 1982 aged 44 from cancer. But he shared with me that she had kept the letters my mother had written to her about my developments as well as photographs of me from all those years. So to me that said a lot,” said Ms McGaughey.

Coincidentally, her amah’s son told her that he, too, had tried to get in touch with her in 2017 when his father died.

However, he had contacted another Sara McGaughey living in Lancashire on social media but never received a reply.