Holland Village eatery ordered to close after crowds gather outside

A restaurant in Holland Village was ordered to close by the authorities for failing to enforce safe management practices among the large crowds that gathered outside its premises on Friday evening, the first day of phase two of Singapore’s reopening.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) yesterday said people were observed around the outdoor seating areas and on the road in Lorong Mambong where the restaurant, British Indian Curry Hut, is located.

“We have therefore ordered the restaurant to close with immediate effect. The restaurant will only be allowed to do takeaways (this) week and open for dining in from June 29, provided it has shown that it is able to implement safe management measures for its customers,” URA said.

Lorong Mambong will also be reopened to traffic to prevent people from gathering in the street, and all dining areas along the sidewalks will also be removed.

All eateries along this stretch will have to ensure that their customers dine only within their premises, and do not loiter or drink outside.

URA said enforcement officers also issued fines to five people in the area for violating safe distancing rules. It is also investigating other possible breaches.

The authority added that immediate action will be taken against individuals or operators who breach safe management rules.

Individuals not wearing masks, for example, or who gather in groups of more than five, will be fined, even if it is a first offence.

Egregious cases will be charged and prosecuted in court.

Likewise, any non-compliance on the part of business operators, such as not having tables at least 1m apart or serving liquor after 10.30pm, will see them being ordered to close. They will also face possible penalties and charges.

On Facebook yesterday, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said most were cooperating with measures. “But unfortunately a few have acted very irresponsibly. They will be taken to task,” he said.

Addressing business operators, he added: “There’s no point rushing to open, only to fall short of the new safe management requirements. You will end up with further closures and disruptions for your business. Worse, you will be endangering the lives of your customers and staff.”

The Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources told The Sunday Times that around 3,000 safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers are deployed islandwide daily.