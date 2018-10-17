Holland Village carparks to close on Feb 1, temporary road to alternative carpark to be built

SINGAPORE - The two main carparks at Holland Village will be closed on Feb 1 next year when a temporary road will be built to link the enclave and an Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) carpark off Holland Drive.

According to a circular distributed to businesses in the area this week, the developers behind an upcoming mixed-use development to be built on the space said most of the open-air carpark comprising 317 spaces will be closed from Nov 1 for diversion of water and gas pipes, and construction works.

A small part will remain open temporarily to allow motorists access to the adjacent double-storey carpark offering 88 spaces, while a footpath will be built to link Holland Village to a URA carpark located off Holland Drive, the notice said.

Both the open-air and double-storey carparks at Holland Village will close on Feb 1 next year to "facilitate early upgrading of the backlane of 25 to 33 Lorong Liput and construction of the new Holland Village Way connecting to Holland Avenue", it said.

A new temporary road will then be built alongside the footpath to allow motorists direct access to the URA carpark, and an exit to Holland Drive for those entering Holland Village after the daily road closures at Lorong Mambong and Lorong Liput.

The two roads, which provide an access route to the main road, are closed to traffic from 6.30pm to 4am to make way for pedestrians. From Nov 1, they will reopen an hour earlier at 3am.

This arrangement will last until Oct 31 next year, and details on traffic and pedestrian movement thereafter will be announced closer to the date, the notice said.

The Straits Times reported in August that the closure of the carparks at Holland Village had been pushed back after businesses said they would likely see a drop in the number of visitors.

A consortium led by Far East Organization won the tender for the Holland Village extension in May, with plans for a mix of office, residential and retail units, as well as more public spaces.



Proposed changes for the first stage of works in the Holland Village area, slated from Nov 1, 2018, to Jan 31, 2019. PHOTO: FAR EAST ORGANISATION



A new underground public carpark will have 486 car spaces and 56 motorcycle spaces when the development is completed in the second quarter of 2025.