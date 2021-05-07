Holland Drive massage outlet disciplined for not reporting Covid-19 case to police

SINGAPORE - A massage establishment in Holland Drive has been taken to task for failing to inform the police that one of its staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

The staff member was reported as positive for coronavirus on May 1 but the operator did not inform the Police Licensing and Regulatory Department (PLRD) when it found out, said the police on Friday (May 7).

The police have since issued the outlet with a notice of composition, which entails a payment which is like a fine. They declined to specify the sum.

Although police did not identify the spa, the Health Ministry (MOH) on May 2 had revealed that a 22-year-old female Malaysia national, who works as a spa therapist at Spa 9 at 41 Holland Drive, had tested positive for Covid-19.

MOH also advised those who visited Spa 9 on April 27 between 10.30am and 7.45pm and on April 26 between 10.30am and 2.30pm to monitor their health for 14 days from their date of visit.

In their statement, police said if any staff or customers at massage establishments test positive for the virus, the operators must immediately inform the PLRD and stop operations.

All staff and customers who had been in close contact with the patient must also be quarantined by MOH, they added.

Police said massage establishment operators who do not comply with the requirements may be liable for an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

First-time offenders may be fined up to $10,000. They may also be jailed for up to six months, or both.

Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $20,000 and jail for up to a year, or both.