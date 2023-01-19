Hokkaido fatal accident: ‘The only thing I could hear was my wife screaming’

SINGAPORE - He was driving a rental car in Hokkaido, Japan, with his wife and two daughters in the back seat, when a lorry collided with their vehicle.

The last thing Mr Karthik Balasubramanian heard before he passed out was his wife, Ms Lin Xiuyue, screaming.

Ms Lin and their four-month-old daughter, Aahana, did not survive the accident on Jan 10.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Thursday at the wake of his wife and daughter in Jurong West, Mr Karthik, 44, said the sound of his wife crying out just before the crash still haunts him.

Recalling the moments before the accident, he said road conditions did not allow him to get a good view of an upcoming intersection that was not shown on the GPS map he was using to navigate.

“The road was up and down and up and down. You can’t see anything because there’s snow on both sides... You just follow the road and keep driving,” he said.

“So (at) the very last minute, like maybe 150m or something, I saw the stop sign. Then I started applying the brakes, but it was too late to stop.

“The only thing I could hear was my wife screaming in the car, like one loud scream. And I can still hear it. After that, I blacked out probably for a few minutes.”

His smart watch alerted him that he had been in an accident. He got out of the car to help his family.

As local drivers came to their aid, Mr Karthik’s wife, who was bleeding badly, lay on his lap.

He tried blowing air into her mouth while a passer-by compressed her chest to try to resuscitate her.

An ambulance that arrived shortly after took Ms Lin and Aahana to the hospital.

There, doctors tried in vain to revive Ms Lin’s heart. Aahana did not suffer any physical injuries but could not recover from the shock of the accident, Mr Karthik said.