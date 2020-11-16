Hoh Law Corporation's islandwide reach with 10 branch offices

SINGAPORE - Hoh Law Corporation, which topped the list in the negligence law category in the ST Best Law Firms 2021 survey, and was also ranked among the top law firms in Family Law and Manpower and Employment, opened its 10th branch office in Woodlands last week.

Started by Mr Hoh Chin Cha in 1991 with a modest office in Middle Road, the firm now has the most number of branches in Singapore, and has firmly established itself with a dedicated focus on community issues and providing legal solutions to the masses.

"Our commitment to providing quality legal solutions at affordable prices has been acknowledged by our stakeholders, peers and clients, as shown by this survey conducted by The Straits Times and Statista," said Mr Hoh, the firm's managing director.

"Our work centres on negligence, family law and employment issues. In this respect, we routinely advise and represent migrant workers who have been involved in accidents in the course of their employment and are committed to ensuring that their interests are protected. We also frequently render pro bono assistance to ensure that migrant workers are afforded equal access to justice," he added.

The firm has handled a litany of headline-grabbing cases over the years. For example, it helped a woman obtain compensation after she became paralysed from being hit by falling branches of a tree within a cathedral's precincts in 2009.

In serving the public, Hoh Law Corporation has forged strong partnerships with the community and with various charities and non-governmental organisations, said Mr Hoh.



The nursing home and lodging facilities for workers who need accommodation while awaiting travel arrangements to Singapore, being constructed in Bangladesh with funds from Hoh Law Corporation. PHOTO: HOH LAW CORPORATION



The company is also involved in Bangladesh, in the construction of a complex housing a nursing home and lodging facilities for workers who need accommodation while awaiting travel arrangements to Singapore.

The nursing home, located near a hospital, is to be operated with a local charity. It is due to open next year and will serve Bangladeshi workers injured while working in Singapore, he said.

"Closer to home, Hoh Law Corporation also worked together with various non-governmental organisations and charities during the Covid-19 pandemic by resourcing the distribution of rice and masks to foreign workers in Singapore and in Bangladesh," he added.

"We have also pledged $1 million to establish the HOH Foundation which reflects our mission to serve the community, the people and the masses with integrity," he said.

Mr Hoh added that the foundation, which is pending registration, will be financing the daily operating costs of the home in Bangladesh in addition to its construction.