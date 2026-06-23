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SINGAPORE – A 30-year-old man has been arrested after his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run on the CTE, the police said on June 23.

The police had said a day earlier that they were alerted to the accident, involving a van and a car on the CTE, towards the AYE, at about 4.10am on June 21.

The van driver left the scene before officers arrived, the police said then. There were no reported injuries.

In an update on June 23, the police said the van driver was found and subsequently arrested for dangerous driving.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In dashcam footage of the accident from the car, posted on Facebook group SGRV, a black van can be seen driving against the flow of traffic on the rightmost lane.

The van appears to flash its high-beam lights as the two vehicles draw near to each other, and the car swerves to its left at the last moment. There appears to be an impact between the car and the van.

In rear-camera footage from the car, bits of debris can be seen falling onto the road as the van appears to come to a halt near the road divider, while the car stops on the road shoulder.

After several seconds, the van drives off, continuing to move against the flow of traffic.

Additional dashcam footage from another vehicle that emerged on social media on June 22 showed the van entering the CTE from the Orchard Road exit.