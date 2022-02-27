Hindu temple in Marsiling welcomes public to use space at its new annex

SINGAPORE - People of all races and religions are welcome to use the space in a newly opened four-storey extension of the Sri Siva-Krishna Temple in Marsiling, said the temple's management committee.

The extension includes a multi-purpose hall that can sit up to 250 people, classrooms, a dance studio and a roof terrace. The management committee envisions it as a place for community events such as dance classes, yoga and weddings.

About 100 attendees comprising grassroots leaders, sponsors and devotees witnessed its official opening on Sunday morning (Feb 27).

Mr T. Suresh Kumar, 49, honorary president of Sri Siva-Krishna Temple's management committee, told the media: "The notion that most people carry is that this is a Hindu temple and is only for Indians and Hindus. Being a multiracial society... we don't want to be so restricted.

"The religious aspect is there, but this area can be non-religious. We would like to work with the community centres, various self-help groups and the grassroots to see how we can help the community as a whole."

Sri Siva-Krishna Temple was founded in 1962 and moved to its current Marsiling Rise site in 1982. About 1,500 devotees visit the temple monthly.

Construction of the $4.2 million annex began in August 2019 and was completed in September 2021.

It was built with the help of about 65 sponsors, including engineering and design companies, individuals and families, as well as local businesses, who were recognised during the event on Sunday.

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam was the guest of honour at Sunday's event. Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad was also in attendance.