Hindu temple consecrated after $1m works

The Sri Layan Sithi Vinayagar Temple in Chinatown held a consecration ceremony yesterday. The event, conducted every 12 years, marks the re-energising of the 94-year-old temple and the deity within.

The ceremony also marked the end of seven months of renovation and maintenance works that cost about $1 million. Facilities were upgraded, including the addition of a wheelchair ramp, repainting of murals and more cubicles in the restrooms. The renovations have also maximised the space where people can worship.

The heavy rain did not dampen the spirit of the devotees, who woke up early yesterday to attend the ceremony in Keong Saik Road.

About 15,000 people stood in the rain to observe the ceremony, decked in brightly coloured ponchos against the dreary sky.

