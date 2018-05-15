Hindu Endowments Board donates 2,000kg of rice to four mosques for Ramadan

SINGAPORE - Four mosques received 2,000kg of rice from the Hindu Endowments Board on Monday (May 14) to prepare for Ramadan, marking the first time the board has given such a gift.

The four places of worship - Abdul Gafoor Mosque, An-Nahdhah Mosque, Ba'alwie Mosque and Jamae Chulia Mosque - will use the rice to prepare food for the daily breaking of fast, and for the less fortunate.

Muslims begin fasting on Thursday, which is the first day of Ramadan.

The Hindu Endowments Board said it planned to make the donation of rice a yearly event.

Its chairman, Mr R Jayachandran, said: "During the holy month of Ramadan, we need to remind ourselves to be kind, respectful and just. To appreciate and follow these sound principles, we don't need to be religious."

He added: "The month of Ramadan gives everyone, including non-Muslims, an opportunity to slow down and re-calibrate our lives and values. It is also a time of extraordinary generosity by the Muslim community.

"Hence, it is an appropriate time for the Hindu community to reciprocate the kindness and support which the Muslims extend."