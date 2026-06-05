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Hindu Endowments Board and Hindu Advisory Board announce appointments

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HEB operates four Hindu temples: the Sri Mariamman Temple, Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Sri Sivan Temple and Sri Vairavimada Kaliamman Temple.

HEB operates four Hindu temples: the Sri Mariamman Temple, Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Sri Sivan Temple and Sri Vairavimada Kaliamman Temple.

PHOTO: HINDU ENDOWMENTS BOARD

Alessia Mah

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SINGAPORE – The Hindu Endowments Board (HEB) and the Hindu Advisory Board (HAB) have announced a slew of appointments to their boards from June 1.

In a statement on June 5, HEB said the members bring with them a diverse range of experience and expertise across community service, education, business, youth development, social services and religious affairs.

They were appointed by the Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), David Neo.

The following individuals have been appointed to HEB from June 1 to May 31, 2029:

  • Shekaran s/o K Krishnan (Chairman)

  • Balakrishna Madhubala (Vice-Chairman)

  • Ramanathan Periakaruppan (Finance member)

  • Chandrasekar s/o Palanisamy

  • Chinniah Kunnasagaran

  • Ramesh Selvaraj

  • Ranvir Kumar Singh

  • T. G. Gritharan

  • Sivakumaran s/o Sathappan

  • Saminathan s/o Malayandi

  • Baskaran Ambikapathy

  • Kandhavel s/o Periyasamy (Secretary)

In addition, the following individuals have been appointed to HAB for the same term:

  • Sengkuttuvan Kanniyappan (Chairman)

  • Kanna Kannappan (Vice-Chairman)

  • Valathammai d/o Muthupalaniappan (Secretary)

  • Chandramohan Maruthan

  • Rajakanth Raman

  • M. Premikha

  • Suresh Kumar s/o Tangavelu

  • Sneh Kant Gupta

  • Karthik s/o Ramasamy

  • Shashikalah d/o Krishnan

  • Sivakkumaran s/o Govindasamy

HEB operates four Hindu temple endowments under its administration – the Sri Mariamman Temple, Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Sri Sivan Temple and Sri Vairavimada Kaliamman Temple – and is involved in initiatives focused on the Hindu community.

HAB was established in 1985 to advise the government and HEB about Hindu customs, religious observances, temple practices and issues affecting the Hindu community.

Shekaran Krishnan, chairman of HEB, welcomed the appointments and expressed confidence in the contributions of the new members.

“HEB’s key priorities will centre on enhancing devotee services, strengthening youth engagement, expanding community outreach efforts, and advancing sustainability initiatives,” he said in the statement.

“These areas of focus reflect HEB’s continued commitment to serving the needs of devotees while building a more inclusive, socially responsible, and resilient organisation.”

The management committees of the four temples HEB operates were also appointed with MCCY’s approval.

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