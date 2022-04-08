Hindu and Muslim migrant workers to get festive treats to mark Hindu New Year and Ramadan

About 70,000 dates will be distributed to dormitories where most of the migrant workers are Muslim migrant workers. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
SINGAPORE - Thousands of Hindu and Muslim foreign workers in Singapore will be getting snacks and festive treats to mark the holy month of Ramadan and the Hindu New Year, which both fall in April.

On April 11, about 70,000 dates will be distributed to dormitories where most of the migrant workers are Muslim migrant workers.

Dorms where most of the migrant workers are Hindu workers will get about 5,000 pre-packaged snacks and sweets, such as murukku and laddu on April 14.

The gift distribution is part of efforts by the Hindu Endowment Board (HEB) to bring cheer to Hindu and Muslim migrant workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

HEB will also be distributing 2,500 specially prepared bento lunch boxes and 1,000 packs of special new year treats of sweets and savouries to needy families across Singapore on April 17.

It is a religious tradition for Muslims around the world to break their fast during the month of Ramadan by eating dates. Likewise, sweets and savoury snacks are a key part of the festivities as Hindus usher in the new year.

Community Seva - a unit of HEB that offers programmes that serve those in need - is the organiser of the initiative to distribute gifts to the migrant workers.

It will work with the Ministry of Manpower's Assurance, Care and Engagement group, which will be carrying out the collection and distribution of dates.

Volunteers from Narpani Pearavai - the People's Association's Indian Activity Executive Committees Council - will help distribute the lunch boxes and festive treats.

