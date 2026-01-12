Himalayan vulture stranded on ECP rescued by ACRES

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A rare Himalayan vulture spotted on the East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Jan 11 was rescued by the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES), the animal protection charity confirmed on Jan 12.

The vulture – a migratory bird – is under care of the ACRES veterinary team, who hope to fully rehabilitate the large bird for release in the near future, said ACRES chief executive officer Kalai Vanan Balakrishnan.

He added: “Dehydration, overall weakness and overall exhaustion from the long voyage seems to be initial diagnosis.”

Mr Kalai said that ACRES’ rescue hotline had received a call from a member of the public about a distressed large bird, later identified to be a Himalayan vulture, in the afternoon on Jan 11.

A three-member ACRES rescue team attended to and safely rescued the vulture, which had wandered onto the ECP and also earlier found itself stranded in a canal, he added.

A flock of Himalayan vultures – a species typically found in the high-altitude regions of the Himalayas – was first spotted at Maju Forest on Jan 4 and 5.

Known for their long, broad wings and whitish streaks on their brownish mantle and scapulars, the species is currently classified as “near threatened” by BirdLife International, a global partnership of non-governmental organisations dedicated to bird conservation.

Himalayan vultures have a wingspan of between 2.5m and 3m, and can weigh up to 12kg.

Avid birdwatchers have been sharing their sightings of the birds on social media, with the latest on Jan 11 when photos and videos of one vulture posted on Facebook.

In a post in the Nature Society Singapore Facebook group, user John Lynn said he encountered the bird on Jan 11 with his daughter, who mistook it for a turkey.

Most Himalayan vultures that fly to South-east Asia are found in Thailand and Myanmar, with a small number occasionally reaching Singapore, which lies at the edge of their regular distribution range.

According to Bird Society of Singapore records, the vultures were last seen in Strathmore Avenue in February 2025. The earliest local record dates back to December 1989, when four vultures were spotted in Tuas.

The public can call the ACRES Wildlife Rescue team on 9783-7782 if they see any wild animals in distress.