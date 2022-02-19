Hike in tax rates for residential properties, starting next year

Property tax rates for residential properties will be raised in two steps, starting with the tax payable in 2023, with properties at the higher end seeing steeper hikes.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday that property tax rates for non-owner-occupied residential properties - which include investment properties - will be increased to 12 per cent to 36 per cent.

This compares with the current 10 per cent to 20 per cent tax levied on such properties.

This means all non-owner-occupied properties will face higher property taxes, with the increase more significant for properties with a higher annual value.

At the same time, the property tax rates for owner-occupied homes for the portion of annual value in excess of $30,000 will also be raised, with the new rates ranging from 6 per cent to 32 per cent. This compares with 4 per cent to 16 per cent for such portion of annual value today.

This increase will impact the top 7 per cent of owner-occupied residential properties, Mr Wong said in his Budget speech.

Owner-occupied homes with an annual value of $30,000 or less, such as Housing Board flats or condominiums and landed property in suburban areas, will not be affected by the increase in property tax rates.

The final tax rates of up to 36 per cent for non-owner-occupied homes or 32 per cent for owner-occupied residential properties will take effect for tax payable from 2024.

When fully implemented, these changes will raise Singapore's property tax revenue by about $380 million a year.

Property tax is Singapore's principal means of taxing wealth, Mr Wong said, noting that wealth taxes are an important part of Singapore's tax system.

"Apart from generating revenue, they also help to recirculate a portion of the wealth stock into our economy and in so doing, mitigate social inequalities.

"Wealth taxes are therefore needed to build a fairer society where everyone can aspire to succeed regardless of their backgrounds," Mr Wong said.

He outlined several ways in which the Republic currently taxes wealth, such as stamp duties and the Additional Registration Fee for motor vehicles, alongside property tax.

Elaborating on the property tax changes, Mr Wong cited how, with the new tax rates, a large non-owner-occupied detached house in central Singapore, with an annual value of $150,000, will see an annual property tax bill of about $43,000 a year, compared with $24,000 currently.

The same home, if occupied by its owner, will incur a property tax bill of about $28,000 with the updated tax rates.

Residential properties that are let out are considered investment assets and thereby taxed at a higher rate than owner-occupied properties.

The minister noted how, in an ideal situation, Singapore would want to tax the net wealth of individuals - but such a tax is not easy to implement effectively.

"Estimating wealth accurately and fairly is a more complex exercise than estimating incomes. Further, many forms of wealth are mobile, and as long as there are differences in wealth taxes across jurisdictions, such wealth can and will move," he explained.

Mr Wong said Singapore is not alone in facing such challenges, and noted how countries such as Germany, France and Denmark have stopped levying taxes on individuals' net wealth.

"We will continue to study the experiences of other countries and explore options to tax wealth effectively. In the meantime, we will strengthen our current system of taxes."