Highlights of Queen Elizabeth's 3 visits to Singapore

When it was a British crown colony, Singapore was under the symbolic rule of the British monarchy until the 1960s.

Post-independence, the island state has played host to Queen Elizabeth II three times in 1972, 1989 and 2006.

During her first visit in 1972, Queen Elizabeth visited Toa Payoh, one of the first Housing and Development Board estates. She visited some residents in their new flats.

As documented on the Singapore Memory Project website, Mr Jerome Lim said his parents' Toa Payoh flat was one of those graced by the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, for a brief visit in 1972.