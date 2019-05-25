Highlights of CNB workplan seminar 2019

Integrated Drug Enforcement Administrative System II The unified case management and investigation system lets officers access all necessary information in their line of work and helps the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and other agencies better share resources and intelligence.

There is a mobile diary where officers can take statements and conduct screening on the ground. Advanced analytics lets officers draw connections with data from other cases, and identify key drug patterns and trends.

Automated Exhibition Management System

This new system uses automation and robotics to replace the current method of processing drug exhibits seized during operations.

It will do away with manual tasks - such as weighing and packing exhibits into tamper-proof bags, preparing exhibit labels and sealing exhibit bags - thus allowing officers to focus on other important tasks.

Augmented Reality (AR) in Preventive Drug Education

Secondary school students will learn about the dangers of drugs and drug abuse in the form of 3D animations and videos through virtual characters.

This will give them an immersive and interactive experience.

CNB has been conceptualising the AR in its secondary school exhibitions since January.

Currently being trialled, plans include a wider range of content catering to students in primary school and institutes of higher learning, and the public.

Seal No To Drugs AR-based game

Developed with eight final-year students from Nanyang Polytechnic's School of Interactive and Digital Media, the AR-based mobile game application lets players take a dive with an electronic seal pup and experience the physiological effects of drug abuse, such as hallucinations and loss of motor-neuro coordination.

The application supports single-and multi-player modes, and will be available on the Apple and Google Play stores by next month.

Preventive Drug Education short-film dramas

CNB has commissioned several short films, including action-packed videos and documentary-style interviews with former abusers, to promote the importance of a drug-free lifestyle and drug-free Singapore to audiences.

Among them is Unfulfilled Dreams, which will soon be aired before movies in cinemas.

Inspired by a true story, it follows Janice, a hard-working student with loving parents, whose life takes a tragic turn after her encounter with drugs.

Another film is called Last Days/Dystopia, which follows a father and a son through a fictional Singapore where drugs have been legalised.

