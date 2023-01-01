Higher GST, lower pre-school fees and CPF tweaks: 8 policy changes from Jan 1

SINGAPORE - By now, Singaporeans will be aware of the goods and services tax (GST) rate increase that kicks in with the new year. But that is just one of a number of changes – ranging from taxes on low-value imported goods to Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions for older workers – that take effect from Jan 1.

The Straits Times looks at eight policy changes to take note of:

1. GST rate up by one percentage point

The GST rate increased from 7 per cent to 8 per cent on Jan 1 as announced during Budget 2022. It will increase to 9 per cent from 2024.

The Government had earlier announced a support package to cushion the impact of the increase on Singaporeans, in particular those from lower-income households.

The Assurance Package was recently given a $1.4 billion boost, meaning it is now worth $8 billion. Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also said that the package will be updated in Budget 2023 to account for higher-than-expected inflation.

2. GST extended to imported low-value goods

The new GST rate now applies to any item valued up to $400 – defined as low-value goods – bought from GST-registered sellers or platforms such as e-commerce sites and imported into Singapore by air or post. Such purchases were previously exempted from GST.

The change aligns taxes for such goods with those brought in via sea or land, which were already subjected to GST regardless of item value. GST is already applied to goods above $400 brought in through air or post.

More than 300 overseas vendors, including overseas online marketplaces, have registered for GST under Singapore’s Overseas Vendor Registration regime.

As of January, GST also applies to purchases of all remote services, such as telemedicine, if bought from GST-registered suppliers.

3. Increased property tax rates

Most home owners will pay higher property taxes in 2023, as the authorities have raised the annual value of most residential properties to reflect the rise in rentals.

The annual value of most private residential properties and Housing Board flats are raised from Jan 1, as part of the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore’s annual review of properties in 2022, to calculate how much taxes should be paid.

In addition, property tax rates are increasing from 2023 as announced in Budget 2022. This will take effect over two years, with steeper hikes for higher-end properties and those purchased for investment.