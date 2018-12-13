Singapore Works: High-tech Tuas port to sail sector into new waters

In the far west of Singapore, the Republic's maritime story is sailing into new waters.

A high-tech port is being constructed in Tuas. The next-generation facility - expected to be fully operational by 2040 - will allow up to 65 million containers to be handled a year.

This is up from about 33 million containers a year currently, which already makes Singapore the world's busiest transhipment hub.

The maritime industry here provides jobs for 170,000 people and contributes about 7 per cent to Singapore's gross domestic product.

The upcoming mega port will incorporate many of the new technologies now being tested. For instance, new quay cranes that are able to automatically load containers from a vessel onto a prime mover are on trial at Pasir Panjang Terminal.

Mr Ng Yi Han, 38, deputy director of planning at the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, said: "Tuas port allows Singapore to free up waterfront space in our city centre as we consolidate and optimise our future port configuration and enhance operations through employing new technologies."

Watch the workings of the maritime industry in the fourth episode of Singapore Works, a video series about the people and processes behind the scenes that enable Singapore to function seamlessly.