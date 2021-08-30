High motorcycle COE prices worry both new and experienced riders

SINGAPORE - Ms Ailyn Kwang, 26, is a week from acquiring her motorcycle licence, but high certificate of entitlement (COE) cost is putting the brakes on her hopes of buying a motorbike.

The premium for the motorcycle category closed at a record $9,500 on Aug 18. Her estimate was about $4,000 to $5,000 when she started her lessons in February.

"With the current COE, it will cost more than the Yamaha XSR 155 I want to buy, which is now on the market for about $6,000. I'm not sure if I will buy one immediately and will reconsider if the COE cost stays high," the business development manager said.

The high COE expense is proving a roadblock to aspiring motorcyclists and experienced riders. Just 10 years ago, on Aug 17, 2011, the COE cost was $1,999.

In March last year, before the circuit breaker, it was $4,310, before leaping to $7,702 in July when bidding reopened. Since then, the premium has generally gone up, and motorcyclists are worried that the trend may continue.

"There are two types of people who ride - those who can't afford cars, and those who ride for the love of riding. The first group is going to be affected the most," said Mr Thomas Varghese, 49, a marine manager in a shipping company.

He bought a second-hand Ducati about four years ago, and believed that the seller paid $4,000 for the COE. In comparison, $9,500 seems "exorbitant and not at all affordable for many", he added.

Some speculate that the rising COE prices could be due to more people buying motorcycles at a very low upfront cost to take on food delivery jobs during the pandemic, Mr Rahim Vadia, 26, said.

"Most bikers agree, and companies like Grab and foodpanda are willing to pay, since demand for food delivery has risen. There are places where you can get bikes at a very low initial cost, sometimes with no deposit.

"These buyers can then earn through delivering food and pay what they owe slowly," added Mr Vadia, who bought a second-hand KTM 200 Duke in January this year.

Mr Vadia, who is currently in between jobs, is glad that he bought the machine earlier. "When COE price is high, there is more demand for second-hand bikes. Resellers know this and they mark up the price. This is bad for the buyer since as soon as the COE cost drops, they will not be able to resell it at a comparable value."

But Singapore Motor Cycle Trade Association president Rex Tan does not believe that the emergence of more food delivery riders can drive up prices to such an extent. He noted that high motorcycle COE premiums had predated the outbreak of Covid-19.

In February 2018, it reached $8,451.

"It is particularly high this time around, maybe because there is a drop in supply due to the quota imposed," Mr Tan said, referring to the drop in motorcycle COE average monthly supply by 27.6 per cent from 1,228 pieces for May to July to 889 from August to October.

"But $9,500 is still unnaturally high," he added.

He noted that for motorcycles, there is a disproportionately large number of expired COEs, or COEs bought by dealers that were not used to register a bike for six months.

"It stands at about 12 per cent of the total, compared with 1 per cent for cars," he said. "This means that it is not really rider demand that is the problem. Why is it so high? I can't answer this question."

Industry players who requested anonymity told The Straits Times that the motorcycle category has long been prone to speculative bidding by a few major firms, which forfeit only $200 if the COE is not used.

By pushing COE prices up, these dealers are able to sell motorcycles - with COEs bought in previous months at a lower price - at a premium, while still allowing buyers to dodge the more recent higher COE premiums.

Then Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a parliamentary reply in January that the bid deposit for motorcycle COE is set low, as many lower-income Singaporeans require a bike to go about their work.

There is worry that raising the deposit could increase costs for dealers and prices for buyers.

For Mr Yap Jianjie, who owns a 2010 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob and a 2012 Ducati Diavel, the high COE prices translate to dread at having to renew the Ducati's COE by July next year.

He said he renewed the Harley-Davidson's COE one year early in 2019 for $3,200.

"I will wait till July next year but I won't get my hopes up," the 33-year-old petrochemical process technician said.