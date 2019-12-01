High five with the President

President Halimah Yacob interacting with children yesterday at the Gift of Love carnival in Pasir Ris, where she was the guest of honour.

The event has been an annual affair for the past three years and is organised by community organisation Good News Community Services for the beneficiaries of Pasir Ris Family Service Centre.

It was Madam Halimah's first visit to the carnival, which was attended by 150 guests. While at the event, Madam Halimah watched a medley of performances featuring songs, dances and skits.

The carnival also included a tea reception for guests, game booths and a lucky draw.