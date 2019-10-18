High Court quashes conviction of NUH psychiatrist Soo Shuenn Chiang over confidentiality breach

SINGAPORE - The High Court has quashed the conviction of a psychiatrist who was hauled to court for providing information on his patient to a man claiming to be her husband.

In a judgment issued on Friday (Oct 18), Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said that the charge of professional misconduct against Dr Soo Shuenn Chiang for failing to maintain a patient's medical confidentiality was not made out.

The Chief Justice said a doctor may disclose a patient's confidential medical information without her consent when he reasonably regards it as necessary to protect the patient from potentially serious self-harm, the disclosure is in the patient's best interests and the patient's consent cannot reasonably be obtained.

In such circumstances, the disclosure should be made to those closest to the patient, such as her next of kin, the Chief Justice noted.

The decision on Friday came after the Singapore Medical Council applied to the Court of Three Judges in May to quash the conviction and $50,000 fine against Dr Soo, a psychiatrist at the National University Hospital.

He had been charged with giving a memo on a patient's medical condition to her brother, who had posed as her husband.

The patient filed a complaint with the council, saying that her brother used the memo provided by the doctor to get a protection order against her in a family court.

The patient's brother later put online his version of what happened. He said in his Facebook post that while he spoke to the doctor, the patient's husband was with him and agreed with what he was doing.

Dr Soo had pleaded guilty to not verifying who the man was.

The disciplinary tribunal said a reasonable and competent doctor would have obtained the man's name and identity card number, and checked it against the patient's records.

The judgment resulted in an online petition - which garnered thousands of signatures - arguing that Dr Soo had been trying to help the patient, whom the caller said was suicidal.