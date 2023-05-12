High Court dismisses application by freelance journalist Kirsten Han to quash conditional warning

SINGAPORE - The High Court has dismissed an application by freelance journalist and anti-death penalty activist Kirsten Han to quash a conditional warning requiring her to remain crime-free for 12 months.

She was issued the warning on Oct 21, 2022 for contempt of court, over her comments on late-stage death-penalty court cases in a Facebook post on May 10, 2022.

In dismissing her application, High Court Judge Kwek Mean Luck said in a judgment issued on Friday that the warning does not have any form of legal effect and does not contain a decision for the courts to quash.

Therefore, it cannot be subject to judicial review by the courts, he added.

In her Facebook post, Ms Han had shared a post by lawyer M. Ravi on death penalty cases, and added her own comments about how the “staggering cost orders against lawyers” who take on late-stage death penalty cases are “acts of intimidation” that deter other lawyers from doing the same.

She had also said: “When we create a climate of fear that deters lawyers from representing death row prisoners, we create an ever more brittle system in which it will become even more likely that wrongful executions and miscarriages of justice will occur.”

The Attorney-General’s Chambers deemed the post to be in contempt of court, but decided to issue a conditional warning to Ms Han instead of initiating criminal proceedings. It then asked the Singapore Police Force for assistance to convey the warning to her.

After the police processed the request, Deputy Superintendent Seet Hui Li called Ms Han on Oct 11, 2022 to ask her to meet at the Ang Mo Kio Police Division Headquarters the following week, in relation to the Facebook post.

DSP Seet also said that more details would be provided during the meeting, in response to queries from Ms Han.

Ms Han agreed to the meeting, but called three days later to ask for a written letter stating that she was required to present herself at the police station.

To this, DSP Seet told Ms Han that the police had the power to ask her to go to the police station without issuing a letter, but also said she was not suggesting that the police can compel her to do so. After their conversation, she sent Ms Han a letter via e-mail on Oct 19, 2022.

Ms Han then went to the police station on Oct 21, 2022, during which she received the conditional warning.

The warning required Ms Han to refrain from any criminal conduct for 12 months, failing which she may be prosecuted for any new offence she commits along with offence of contempt of court.

Later that evening, Ms Han applied online for a copy of the first information report (FIR), a document that records information about the commission of a “cognisable offence” for which the police can initiate investigations and make arrests without a warrant.

She followed up on this request via two e-mails to DSP Seet on Nov 2, 2022 and Nov 7, 2022. In the later e-mail, she also said she would commence legal proceedings if she did not receive the FIR by 5pm on Nov 10, 2022.

She was subsequently told by the AGC that no FIR had been filed as the AGC had decided to issue the conditional warning in lieu of prosecuting her. The police’s role was to convey the warning to her, so the police created a case reference number for its internal administrative records, which was cited as a report number in the conditional warning, the AGC added.