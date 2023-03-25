High Aedes mosquito population might lead to dengue outbreak in 2023, public advised to be on alert: NEA

SINGAPORE - A dengue outbreak is likely here with the warmer months of June to August approaching, amid an expected surge in the Aedes aegypti mosquito population detected in the community.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said this mosquito population is transmitting the less common dengue virus serotype 3 (DENV-3), which many in the community remain susceptible to due to lack of exposure.

There have been more than 2,000 dengue cases reported since the beginning of the year, but NEA said this number is going to get higher, with the mosquito population already 16 per cent higher compared with numbers in February 2022.

There are currently 39 active dengue clusters in Singapore, and weekly cases since the beginning of the year have remained above 100.

NEA said: “It is critical that all residents and stakeholders take immediate action to suppress the Aedes mosquito population and break disease transmission.”

NEA shared the dengue outlook as part of the National Dengue Prevention Campaign, which was launched on Saturday.

Launching the event in Kampong Glam, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment Baey Yam Keng urged members of the public to take collective action to reduce mosquito breeding habitats in the fight against dengue.

NEA said that 2022 clocked the second-highest number of dengue cases in a single year, with a total of 32,173 cases reported.

This is six times more than the total number of cases reported in the whole of 2021, it added.

There were 911,000 mosquito inspections conducted in 2022, with NEA uncovering about 23,600 mosquito breeding habitats in dengue cluster areas.

Of this number, 66 per cent were found in homes, 26 per cent in public areas, and 3 per cent in construction sites.

Enforcement action has been taken against those found guilty of mosquito breeding, with 75 contractors charged in court for repeat offences and around 750 fines and 129 stop-work orders issued to construction sites, among others.