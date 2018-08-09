He's the go-to tech whiz for the Home Team

Dr Naresh Kumar Rajamanickam

Director, Office of the Chief Science and Technology Officer

Ministry of Home Affairs

Public Administration Medal (Silver)

Dr Naresh Kumar Rajamanickam, 61, is in charge of developing new technologies for units under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and has revolutionised the use of automation and virtual reality in the field. The public service veteran has 32 years under his belt, with 11 of those in MHA.

Since he joined MHA in 2007, Dr Naresh has enhanced the Office of the Chief Science and Technology Officer Human Factors Directorate to support the Home Team in areas such as human profiling and screening, smart surveillance, automation and robotics, and virtual reality.

The Human Factors Office was launched at Woodlands Checkpoint in 2009 under his leadership.

Dr Naresh also played a key role in the development of the Automated Biometrics and Behavioural Screening Suite, a system which automatically screens travellers using facial recognition technology by cross-referencing with a large database of photos.

The system was operationalised at Woodlands Checkpoint bus hall in 2012.

Another significant development was the Automated Passenger In-Car Clearance System, which automated immigration self-clearance for eligible car travellers, using the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's existing biometric clearance platform.

Trials are currently ongoing.

Dr Naresh said: "I am most honoured and privileged to be serving in the Home Team. It has been a fulfilling and priceless experience for me and a reward in itself. I am deeply humbled to be receiving this National Day award."

Fabian Koh