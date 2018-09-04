Heroes Among Us: Keeping Eurasian heritage alive

SINGAPORE - Eurasian culture is more than just devil's curry and sugee cake, said Ms Sandra Galistan, 56, who started a Facebook group last year to connect Eurasians in Singapore and overseas.

"We realised after starting (the group) that we're connecting with people all over the world. People are realising that they have relatives in Australia, and are going to Perth to meet them," said Ms Galistan.

The Eurasians International Facebook group currently has more than 4,000 members.

Like Ms Galistan, Madam Mary Gomes, 69, is also preserving her Eurasian heritage - through food.

Madam Gomes has been cooking Eurasian food at Mary's Kafe in Bendemeer for over 15 years. She published The Eurasian Cookbook in 2003.

Watch Ms Galistan and Madam Gomes in the ninth episode of the Heroes Among Us video series.