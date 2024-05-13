Heritage of city ports’ structures under study ahead of Greater Southern Waterfront development

SINGAPORE – Ahead of the redevelopment of Singapore’s city ports as part of the Greater Southern Waterfront, the authorities are studying the area’s structures and buildings to see if they can be used to enhance the future development’s character.

Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) chief executive Lim Eng Hwee told The Straits Times in an interview that “the old port and some of the infrastructure do bring some value to the area”, adding that structures are being studied to see if “one or more can be retained, integrated and made very interesting”.

While Mr Lim did not name the buildings under study, heritage experts have said that these could include Prima Flour Mills – Singapore’s first flour mill, which commenced operations in 1963.

Situated adjacent to Keppel Terminal, Prima Flour Mills – owned by developer Mapletree – is able to receive wheat grains directly into its silos from bulk carriers, saving Prima time and transportation costs over the years.

One of its blocks, an about 60m-tall, 12-storey tower that was opened in 1977, was topped by a revolving restaurant offering panoramic views of the HarbourFront area. The restaurant shuttered in August 2020 amid financial difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its building could be one of the architectural icons of the Greater Southern Waterfront, which will be further developed after Singapore’s three city port terminals – Tanjong Pagar, Keppel and Brani – move by 2027 to Tuas.

While specific plans for the Tanjong Pagar and Keppel terminals have not been revealed, Pulau Brani is set to be turned into a tourist destination under the Sentosa-Brani Master Plan, which will be implemented over several decades.