Here’s how to enter ST's 200,000 followers Instagram photo contest

To celebrate @straits_times reaching 200,000 followers on Instagram, we are holding a photography contest, with participants having a chance to win up to $200 in Takashimaya vouchers.

Here's how to enter the contest:

Post a uniquely Singaporean photo of what home means to you. (From pictures of the Marina Bay skyline to those of your favourite comfort food, here is your chance to get creative!) Add the hashtag #ST200k in the caption Like ST's Instagram profile

Each week for the next four weeks, four semi-finalists will be selected based on merit by The Straits Times Picture Desk.

The weekly winner will be determined via two elimination-styled Instagram poll on ST's Instagram Stories.

Official rules

Contest description: The Straits Times' "200k followers contest" will consist of four weekly contests on June 17 - June 23, June 24 - June 30, July 1 - July 7, and July 8 - July 14. During the promotion period, entrants will have the chance to upload an original photo that best demonstrates what home means to them. The four submission phases begin every Monday at 12am and end every Friday at 11.59pm.

Four semi-finalists will be selected by The Straits Times Picture Desk based on merit. Thereafter, the first online vote will happen via Instagram poll to determine the two finalists. This will begin at 2pm every Saturday and end at 2pm the next day.

The weekly winner will then be determined by a second Instagram poll. This will begin at 4pm every Sunday and end at 4pm the next day.

Eligibility: Contest is open only to those residing in Singapore. Participants must be at least 18 years of age or older at the time of entry, and own a personal Instagram account. Only one submission per photo for the contest's entire four-week duration. The Instagram account must be set to permit public viewing of your photos in order for your submission to be received.

Photos and copyright: Submitted photos must be shot by the contest entrants, and they must own the copyright. ST reserves the right to use any contest photo on our newspaper, website and social media channels once it has been submitted to the contest via the use of the "ST200k" hashtag.

Prizes: Each winner of the weekly contest will receive $200 in Takashimaya vouchers each. The other three semi-finalists for the week will receive $100 in Takashimaya vouchers each.

Winner selection, notification and prize collection: ST will contact the winners via an Instagram direct message. A confirmation e-mail will be sent to the winners next, with an acknowledgement and authorisation form attached. If winners are authorising someone else to collect on their behalf, they will have to fill in the authorisation form. Winners will have to present the confirmation e-mail/NRIC to the SPH redemption centre and sign the Acknowledgement Form before they can receive their prize.

Miscellaneous: This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or other associated with Instagram, Inc. Participants must understand that they are providing their information to ST and not to Instagram. ST reserves the right to modify any date(s) or deadline(s) set forth in these official rules or otherwise governing the contest.

Read other terms and conditions here.

Good luck!