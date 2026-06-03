As counterfeit wellness products continue to surface online, Herbalife urges consumers to look beyond tempting price tags – highlighting the potential risks involved and how to distinguish genuine products from fakes

According to Herbalife, products sold through unauthorised sources may not have gone through the brand’s usual safety, quality and compliance processes.

Founded in 1980, Herbalife is operating in more than 90 markets, built on the belief that access to good nutrition, education and community support can transform lives.



In light of the sharp escalation in counterfeit and unverifiable products illegally sold online while misusing or impersonating the Herbalife brand, the company is urging consumers to be vigilant of counterfeit products made from unknown and unverified sources. This is due to certain online sellers using fake “authorisation letters” to make their listings appear genuine, deliberately deceiving unsuspecting consumers.



Herbalife values authenticity, which has played a key role in the brand’s decades-long journey of nurturing well-being. Quality and safety remain at the heart of everything Herbalife does.

Guided by its “Seed-to-Feed” approach, Herbalife carefully selects ingredients from trusted global suppliers, applies nutrition-based science in its formulations, and subjects every product to multiple rounds of rigorous testing in world-class facilities. Advanced technology and strict quality control protocols ensure that every product delivered to consumers meets the highest standards of safety, consistency, and effectiveness.



Among its earliest and most iconic products is the Herbalife Formula 1 Nutritional Shake Mix, which remains the brand’s signature product today and continues to be consumed by millions around the world daily. The Herbalife Formula 1 Nutritional Shake Mix is a convenient, easy-to-prepare shake for weight management that offers a balanced combination of protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals1.

As the #1 protein shake in the world2, #1 active and lifestyle nutrition brand in the world3, and #1 weight management and well-being brand in the world4, Herbalife combines global science-backed expertise with community-based support to help people lead healthier, more active lives.

In Singapore, Herbalife has been a registered brand since April 2003, growing into a nationwide community. This collaborative network provides daily guidance, encouragement, and support for individuals pursuing healthier lifestyles, reflecting the brand’s philosophy of combining quality products with education and community engagement.

According to Herbalife, consumers can purchase its products through independent distributors or via its official online platform. PHOTO: HERBALIFE

Why authenticity matters

Herbalife products are increasingly being sold through unauthorised channels such as online auction sites, social media marketplaces, e-commerce platforms and unauthorised retail stores. These channels are not approved by Herbalife and may mislead consumers with unusually low prices. Buyers may not receive the product paid for or may receive products with unknown or unsafe content.

Products sold through unauthorised sources bypass Herbalife’s safety, quality and compliance controls, and may be counterfeit, tampered with, expired, improperly stored or falsely labelled, posing serious and unpredictable health risks. Herbalife’s review of selected purchases has uncovered disturbing findings.

What consumers must know:

Herbalife does not authorise the sale of its products through unauthorised online sellers, platforms or marketplaces and retail stores, and has no affiliation with such listings, including those displaying so-called “authorisation letters”.

Any product purchased from unauthorised sources may not be authentic, and Herbalife cannot and will not verify, guarantee, or stand behind the authenticity, quality or safety of such products.

Herbalife is actively monitoring and pursuing enforcement action against illegal online sellers and counterfeit listings.

Herbalife products are only available via independent Herbalife Distributors or via https://www.myherbalife.com. Purchasing through these authorised channels ensures product authenticity, quality assurance, personalised coaching and coverage under Herbalife’s Gold Standard Guarantee.



Mr Steven Chin, senior director and general manager of Herbalife Malaysia and Singapore, said, “Protecting consumer well-being and trust is our highest priority. Your health is precious. Counterfeit products are a serious consumer safety issue because they do not go through the rigorous, science-based testing that we have in place to ensure product quality and safety. We will act decisively against any misuse of our brand or deception of consumers.”



Due to potential safety concerns we advise you to cease using suspected counterfeit products or buy products carrying the “Herbalife” brand and logo from unauthorised sales channels to safeguard your personal health and wellbeing. If in doubt and require support please reach out to Herbalife at +65 3105 8448 (10.30am to 6.30pm, Mondays to Fridays), or via email at memberservices_singapore@herbalife.com .



Disclaimers:



There is no scientific proof that any slimming program can achieve permanent weight loss; except when accompanied with a balanced diet and regular exercise.

This article is sponsored content and does not reflect the editorial views of The Straits Times. The information provided is for general informational purposes only and should not be construed as medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen.