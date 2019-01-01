Heng Swee Keat to deliver 2019 Budget statement on Feb 18

SINGAPORE - Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver the 2019 Budget statement in Parliament on Feb 18.

There will be live television and radio coverage of the statement. A live webcast will be available on the Singapore Budget website. The full statement will be uploaded on the website after it has been delivered, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Tuesday (Jan 1).

Real-time updates of key announcements will also be available on MOF's Facebook page and its Twitter account.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Budget feedback exercise, which began on Dec 3, 2018, will conclude on Jan 11.

Singaporeans have already been providing their views throughout the exercise through different platforms, said the ministry. These include Reach's Budget 2019 microsite and e-mail, as well as Reach's Listening Points, which are open booths set up in easily accessible locations for people to provide their feedback.

Two more Listening Points will be held in January.

The first will be at Ngee Ann Polytechnic outside Makan Place on Jan 8 from 11.30am to 2.30pm. The second will be held at the Li Ka Shing Library of Singapore Management University on Jan 10 from 11.30am to 2.30pm.

Singaporeans can also submit their recommendations via the Singapore Budget website, the Reach Budget microsite and the Reach Singapore Facebook page.

They can also provide feedback through the Reach Singapore Twitter account @REACH_Singapore using the hashtag #SGBudget2019, or email Reach at reach@reach.gov.sg.

They can call Reach's toll-free hotline on 1800-353-5555 from 8.30am to 5.45pm on weekdays, or SMS Reach at 9773-2587.

This will be Minister Heng’s fourth time delivering the statement.

During last year’s budget, it was mentioned that the goods and services tax (GST) would be raised for the first time in more than a decade. GST would also be imposed on digital imported services from Jan 1, 2020, including streaming services Spotify and Netflix.

Other topics raised then included an enhanced proximity housing grant for families buying a resale flat to live with their parents, a rise in the top marginal Buyer’s Stamp Duty rate to apply to the portion of residential property value in excess of $1 million, and increased levies for foreign domestic workers employed without levy concession.