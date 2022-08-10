Helpless and exasperated: What it feels like to move from one country to another

In December last year, Sara Bow returned to the United States after seven years of building a thriving career and life in Singapore for herself and her young son.

They had not seen their loved ones for close to two years because of the pandemic and the thought of living close to their family and friends made the single mum move back to the US.

"Given the uncertainty about when the borders would open up for good, and the fact that my own mother is getting older, I opted to relocate to Florida to be near her and other loved ones," explains the former editor-in-chief of a local magazine.



If the thought of uprooting herself and her seven-year-old from Singapore seemed daunting, the relocation process proved to be a highly stressful event.



"Where do I begin?" Ms Bow exclaims, recounting her experience.



She is not alone feeling helpless and at times exasperated by the move. A US survey conducted in 2020 by OnePoll on behalf of moving company North American Van Lines found that 45 per cent of respondents considered "moving" as the most stressful life event, ahead of the 44 per cent who picked "going through a breakup/divorce", the 33 per cent who cited "getting married", and 31 per cent who chose "having children".



Moving was considered more stressful than having children for the survey respondents.



A study this year by Singapore-based global relocation company Moovaz also found that the intensity of stress from moving varies for different groups of people.



Compared with singles or couples, families with young children report facing higher levels of stress – even though these different persona groups go through the same relocation activities: planning and research, preparation of documents such as visas and insurance, and setting up in the destination country.



Hence, families are willing to spend more to ensure a smooth process and alleviate

the stress and uncertainty in the relocation process, according to the Moovaz study.