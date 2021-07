When Ms Jamie Tan was nine, she struggled to come to terms with her parents' divorce, which eventually led her to self-harm in primary school. Despite turning to two co-curricular activities in secondary school to distract herself, she would occasionally skip school or have meltdowns.

She got professional help at 15, and was diagnosed with major depression and anxiety. Now 20, Ms Tan, a polytechnic student, hopes to be a psychologist to help youth struggling with mental health.