Helping the needy usher in Chinese New Year

Mr Ben Tan (left), country chief executive officer of Courts Singapore speaking with Mr Ng Ah Ngow, 77, during a home visit on Thursday. With them are Ms Jaena Teo , acting head for the CareElderly programme from Care Community Services Society (CCSS), Mr Dewin Lee (right), executive director of the CCSS, and a Courts volunteer.

Staff volunteers from Courts are helping to spring-clean the homes of some elderly folk, and delivering brand-new home necessities to them to help them usher in the Chinese New Year. This is part of the launch of Courts Charity Home, the company's corporate social responsibility programme in which products are donated to people in need.

On Thursday, 12 employees from Courts volunteered to clean the homes of 22 underprivileged elderly living alone in two-room rental flats in the MacPherson neighbourhood who are beneficiaries of CCSS.

The volunteers also matched the wish list of the elderly residents they visited with household items such as electric kettles, rice cookers and television sets.

The seniors were then treated to a Chinese New Year buffet dinner at CCSS' Senior Activity Centre in Circuit Road, and took part in a host of activities including singing songs and playing bingo, along with Courts and CCSS staff.

The launch of Courts Charity Home kicked off a year-long partnership between Courts and CCSS, where Courts will donate furnishings and electrical appliances to beneficiaries under CCSS during key festive celebrations.

CCSS is a registered charity affiliated with the National Council of Social Service that serves more than 1,300 beneficiaries, including vulnerable seniors, at-risk youth and disadvantaged children.