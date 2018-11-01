Helping people cope with grief

Two books that aim to help those who have lost a loved one were launched yesterday at the Singapore Hospice Council's (SHC) inaugural Grief and Bereavement Conference.

Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor, who launched the books, said it was important to improve understanding about grief, and to provide knowledge on how best to support grieving individuals.

"Relatives, friends, colleagues, classmates and faith groups play an important role in supporting the bereaved," she said.

The books were published by the SHC in partnership with the Ang Chin Moh Foundation and Temasek Foundation Cares.

The first book, titled Caring For Yourself And Others After A Death, promotes self help and mutual help, and contains information and suggestions for Singaporeans on how to care for themselves and how to support others when a death occurs.

"Whether you are a concerned neighbour, a teacher, or a colleague, the book offers tips appropriate to your role and context when you are called upon to support a bereaved member of your community," Dr Khor said.

The second book, When A Death Occurs - A Guide To Practical Matters, is a collaboration between SHC and law students from the National University of Singapore, and covers matters regarding the key areas of funeral planning and estate management.

SHARED HUMAN EXPERIENCE Grief is a reminder of what and who we have loved. It is a shared human experience that escapes no one. DR ANGEL LEE, chairman of the Singapore Hospice Council.

Physical copies of the books are also on display at the two-day SHC conference, which ends today.

The event at the Furama RiverFront Hotel is slated to have more than 300 participants and 40 invited guest speakers.

"Grief is a reminder of what and who we have loved. It is a shared human experience that escapes no one," said Dr Angel Lee, chairman of SHC. "The aim of the conference is to work collectively towards a more healthy response and meaningful support of those who are grieving, that less may suffer the ravages of grief," she added.

The conference covers topics such as the use of art therapy for grieving young people, creating groups for grief support, and the sharing of local and regional experiences in building a community of support for the bereaved.

It also provides a platform for health and social-care practitioners, service providers of death-related services, academics, educators and volunteers to share their knowledge, experiences and solutions.

Both books are available free in electronic form at https://singaporehospice.org.sg/