Helping its staff stay nimble and adaptable

At Biosensors International Group, about one-third of its more than 370 employees have been with the company for more than 10 years. That is about a third of the medical devices firm's 32-year lifespan.

One reason why employees stay – some have worked for more than 25 years – is Biosensors’ commitment to skill development. The company made the Singapore’s Best Employers 2021 list, clinching the 146th spot out of 200, and ranks fourth in the Health Care Equipment & Services category.

“The success of our employees is also the company’s success,” says Ms Wang Dan, who has been with the firm for 20 years, and is also the senior vice-president, Research & Development, Biosensors International Group and general manager, Biosensors Interventional Technologies.

“For employees to stay this long, it reflects their strong belief in the company and how the company continues to provide them with responsibilities to grow their capabilities. This ranking shows we are doing the right thing, and that there is mutual trust between employer and employee,” she adds.

Encouraging employee growth

Biosensors International Group conducts research and development (R&D), manufacturing, and markets innovative medical devices for interventional cardiology.

While training is available for higher management in terms of business development and leadership, the company also encourages employee growth across all levels by exposing them to different roles – allowing them to gain technical knowledge in their field while also having an understanding of how other departments work.

This is done through cross-functional projects that involve people from departments such as R&D, manufacturing engineering, quality assurance, regulatory affairs or supply chain.



Employees at a staff engagement event. PHOTO: BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL GROUP



Through such projects, employees discover how multiple functions are necessary for a project's success. Furthermore, if they wish to take on a new role, they can speak to their supervisor and request a transfer should there be an opening.

"We maintain open communication between different departments. After working together for a while, if people feel like another role may be better suited for them, we allow them to give the role a try," explains Ms Wang.

When employees join a department, they receive supervised on-the-job training or undergo specialised technical training either internally or externally.



Senior operations manager Chen Po-Yu (third from left) undergoing leadership training. Employees are given opportunitIes to step up and take on leadership roles. PHOTO: BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL GROUP



Opportunities to further studies

Fresh graduates also have the opportunity to develop their skills in different departments.

While they usually start off in junior roles, they can opt to focus on a specific field. For instance, a chemistry graduate can be part of the drug management team, and later develop his expertise in this area.

As part of its internal talent grooming process, the company also supports and sponsors employees should they wish to further their studies.

"We aim to develop every individual," says Ms Wang. “Many are happy for the opportunity to learn, especially fresh graduates.”

One such employee is Mr Chen Po-Yu. The senior operations manager joined Biosensors’ R&D department as a fresh graduate nearly 10 years ago.

His career progression within the company has been varied – every two to three years, he had opportunities to take on different roles including R&D, production, engineering and supply chain.

Mr Chen says: “It was a steep learning curve when I took on these new roles, but at the same time, they were good opportunities for me to learn and advance in my career.

He adds: “It is now very satisfying when I look back at how I had initially struggled during the rotation and managed to settle down into the new roles with my newly acquired knowledge.”

Clear and transparent communication

Ultimately, there are no limitations to an individual's development and the company makes sure to communicate this to its staff.

Employees undergo a yearly target-setting exercise and mid-year performance review where they are encouraged to have open conversations with their bosses to discuss their career development. "It is important for us as bosses to discuss with our staff to understand what they want and assess their potential," says Ms Wang.

The company also strives to be transparent with employees about its objectives, direction and how well the business is doing throughout the years. "Such two-way communication makes employees feel valued and believe they can grow with the company," she says.

Being able to move around to the company’s regional offices is also extended to higher-level management employees. "As the company grows, we require more leaders from within. Rather than hiring externally, current employees are given the opportunity to step up and take on leadership roles," she says.

Capitalising on market growth

Ms Wang adds that both Singapore’s growth in the region as a high-value medical technology manufacturing base and research and innovation hub, and the Government’s support to grow the ecosystem, is facilitating opportunities for its staff development.

Notably, Biosensors’ recently established business entity, Bluesail New Valve Technology (NVT) Singapore, which develops heart valves, has allowed staff to expand their job scopes.

Instead of hiring externally, Biosensors decided to deploy staff to support NVT, giving them a chance to work on new products, and apply their existing knowledge in a different work setting.

“As long as employees are willing to learn and grow, we can develop more opportunities for them,” says Ms Wang. “We feel happy when we see people grow. It’s a win-win situation.”