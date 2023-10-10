Help to prevent vegetation fires by not smoking or littering at green spaces: NParks

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans can play a part in preventing vegetation fires by refraining from smoking or littering at green spaces such as grass patches and fields, said the National Parks Board (NParks) on Tuesday.

Visitors to vegetated spaces should also refrain from using open flame devices out of designated areas such as barbecue pits and campfire sites. Flammable items should be disposed of responsibly.

These reminders came in the wake of two vegetation fires breaking out within a span of two days in Pasir Ris and Tampines.

Speaking to The Straits Times, group director of the Parks East division at NParks Chia Seng Jiang said: “During periods with extreme hot and dry weather, there is a risk of vegetation fire. We seek the public’s cooperation to keep out nature reserves, gardens and parks safe for all.”

A fire broke out at an eco-friendly park at Tampines on Monday afternoon.

When contacted, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the fire at Tampines Eco Green at about 4.35pm.

The fire, which involved a vegetation area measuring about 30m by 20m, was extinguished in about an hour.

There were no reported injuries.

SCDF and NParks are working closely to investigate the cause of the fire.

The trails in the park have been checked for potential safety hazards and the park remains safe for public use, said Mr Chia.

“As a safety precaution, NParks will remove any affected vegetation which may pose safety issues from the area, cut back vegetation from trails to create more buffer space, and step up site checks, especially during dry spells,” he added.

“Visitors to the park are reminded to stay on designated trails for their safety.”

In a separate incident, SCDF was alerted to a vegetation fire along Pasir Ris Industrial Drive 1 at about 2.15pm on Sunday.