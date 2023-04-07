Help or eyesore? Residents divided over flier boxes from town councils

SINGAPORE - Since about a week ago, residents in Housing Board (HDB) flats in Sengkang began receiving a folded plastic cutout in their mailboxes. Sent by Sengkang Town Council (SKTC), each cutout can be assembled to create a box for holding fliers.

SKTC is the latest town council here to roll out the initiative – which minimises leaflets being stuffed between gate grilles and littering the floor outside one’s unit.

HDB said it does not have an official record of when the scheme was piloted, but an online search showed that Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council piloted the initiative as early as 2011.

“All residents in Sengkang, around 55,000 of them, will receive a flier box,” a spokesman for SKTC told The Straits Times.

The town council said it has already received several calls from residents asking when they will receive the flier boxes.

Most town councils ST spoke to said residents can request for the boxes, which will be mailed to them for free.

These include Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council (MYTTC) and Tampines Town Council (TTC).

“Residents are generally happy to receive the flier boxes, as it provides them with more convenience,” a spokesman for MYTTC said, explaining the ink on fliers can sometimes damage the paintwork on metal gates.

MYTTC said it started distributing the boxes from 2022. All households in the area, or more than 50,800 units, have received one each.

TTC said it adopted the measure in 2020 after receiving feedback from residents that fliers were being left around and outside their units, or underneath their doors.

“We are receiving regular requests from residents for our flier box, and the feedback has been positive,” TTC said.

TTC told ST that it will produce enough flier boxes for all 70,000 HDB units under its charge, if there is demand for it.

Other town councils are in the midst of adopting the initiative. A spokesman for Chua Chu Kang Town Council said it is currently in the planning stage.