Help for SME retailers to start selling online

SINGAPORE - Retailers that are new to e-commerce can have 90 per cent of their costs of being on online shopping platforms covered.

The E-Commerce Booster Package was launched to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) retailers which are new to, or have little experience in, e-commerce to diversify their revenue streams beyond the traditional brick-and-mortar model, the Enterprise Singapore (ESG) said on Thursday (April 2).

This is especially relevant amid the current Covid-19 situation, ESG said.

In the domestic market, ESG collaborated with Amazon, Lazada Singapore, Qoo10 and Shopee for retailers to get one-time 90 per cent support on qualifying costs for the fees charged.

The support is capped at $9,000 and the e-commerce platforms will offset their fees directly. The qualifying costs refer to the services provided by the platforms, including content development services, product listing and advertising.

The platform-providers will work with the retailers to curate and list products for up to six months, participate in promotion campaigns, fulfil orders and analyse sales data.

Each retailer can apply with one e-commerce platform partner that it does not have an existing account with.

Retailers can reach overseas customers through the ESG's on-going Multichannel E-Commerce Platform Programme, which has increased its one-time 70 per cent support of qualifying costs to 90 per cent till Sept 30.

Through this programme, retailers can work with curated solution-providers CombineSell, SELLinALL, Synagie and Vinculum, which will help them list and sell their products on multiple overseas e-marketplaces.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday (April 2): "We have never stopped looking for opportunities to support our businesses through these tough times and I am happy to see that Enterprise Singapore has rolled out an E-Commerce Booster Package to help companies sell online and reach a wider audience in Singapore and overseas.

"As more people turn to online shopping as a result of the Covid-19 situation, companies that have a strong online presence will have an added competitive advantage. We will help all companies that want to build or enhance their online presence to do so."

The ESG booster package will also help the SME retailers with their manpower costs.

It will support 90 per cent of the salary costs of three of their employees for three months. New hires and existing employees who are Singaporeans and permanent residents can qualify for their salary costs to be covered. ESG did not share the cap for this support.

Retailers can sign up for the E-Commerce Booster Package directly with the e-commerce platforms and solution-providers from now until Sept 30.

Companies can visit the ESG E-Commerce Booster Package web page for more information.

Deputy chief executive of Enterprise Singapore Ted Tan said: "It is more crucial now for retailers to diversify revenue streams by using e-commerce channels...

"We want to empower all retailers to develop long-term and sustainable e-commerce strategies that will ensure business resilience beyond Covid-19."