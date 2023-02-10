Heightened safety period extended by 3 months amid ‘concerning’ rise in workplace deaths: MOM

SINGAPORE - The heightened safety period imposed on companies in higher-risk sectors has been extended by three months to curb a “concerning” rise in workplace deaths, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Friday.

The six-month safety period, which kicked in on Sept 1, 2022, has been extended till May 31, 2023, with additional measures in place. It was initially due to end on Feb 28.

Breaches of workplace safety and health (WSH) laws that could result in death or serious injury will come with higher penalties, with a maximum fine of $50,000, up from $20,000 previously.

Additional measures include a mandatory half-day training course for the chief executive or board of directors of companies that were found with significant WSH lapses following serious or fatal workplace accidents.

During the heightened safety period, companies in higher-risk sectors will have to conduct a safety time-out.

It affects all companies in the construction, manufacturing, marine, process or transport and storage industries, as well as companies in other industries that use heavy or industrial vehicles, such as lorries and forklifts.

This comes as the annual workplace fatality rate per 100,000 workers improved during the heightened safety period, falling from 1.5 for the period from January to August 2022, to 0.8 for the September-to-December period, MOM said.

The fatality rate for the whole of 2022 was 1.3 per 100,000 workers.

But more workers faced major injuries in 2022, with the rate increasing from 16.8 per 100,000 workers to 18.7.

The impact of the safety period was uneven across sectors, with the construction sector showing the most improvement in terms of the monthly average of fatal and major injuries, MOM said.

However, monthly average deaths for the transportation and storage sector did not improve, with more accidents leading to major injuries taking place.

“This is of concern, as major injuries reflect persistent safety lapses at workplaces, and most of these injuries have debilitating effects,” MOM said.

There have been four workplace deaths in 2023, it added. Based on past trends, the period after Chinese New Year sees more workplace injuries as companies rush to compensate for workdays lost, it noted.