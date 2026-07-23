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Heavy traffic on ECP after sports car catches fire; no injuries reported

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to a fire on the highway, towards Changi and before the Still Road South exit, at about 5.20pm on July 23.

SINGAPORE – Motorists on the East Coast Parkway (ECP ) saw heavy traffic on the evening of J uly 23, after a sports car caught fire earlier.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to a fire on the highway, towards Changi and before the Still Road South exit , at about 5.20pm.

The fire, which involved the car’s engine compartment, was extinguished using a water jet, it added.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A video posted on Facebook on July 23 shows a bright green car in flames on the road shoulder.

Cones are seen blocking off the left-most lane, but traffic appears to be moving normally.

In a post on its traffic news account on X at 5.26pm , the Land Transport Authority advised motorists to avoid lane four of the ECP towards Changi after Tanjong Katong because of an accident.

The fire, which involved the car’s engine compartment, was extinguished using a water jet. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

At 8.05pm, it posted an update saying there was heavy traffic on the highway between Marine Parade and Rochor Road.

Additionally, an alert on the MyTransport.SG app at 7.40pm said that four bus services – 12e, 36, 48 and 518 – were delayed by up to 25 minutes because of an accident on the ECP towards Changi and after the Tanjong Katong Road South exit.