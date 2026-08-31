Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints during September school holidays

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Travellers are encouraged to travel during non-peak hours, such as in the early mornings and late evenings.

SINGAPORE – Travellers seeking to enter Malaysia can expect heavy traffic and longer waiting times at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from Sept 4 to 14, amid the upcoming September school holidays.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in an advisory on Aug 31 that motorists are encouraged to plan their journeys early and travel during non-peak hours, such as early mornings and late evenings.

They can also check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints via the Land Transport Authority’s OneMotoring website, which shows live traffic camera views for both Woodlands and Tuas.

Travellers should also use QR codes generated via the MyICA mobile app for faster immigration clearance, ICA said.

ICA had earlier in August announced some car-lane closures at Tuas checkpoint starting in September, amid works on a new automated border clearance system.

Over the recent National Day weekend from Aug 7 to 10, travellers in cars had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia. More than 2.1 million travellers crossed both checkpoints over the four days.

Thirteen motorists were caught for traffic offences in the same period, including queue-cutting and other dangerous road behaviour.

Enforcement actions taken against them include being told to make U-turns to rejoin queues, with two foreign-registered vehicles banned from entering Singapore. Some were also referred to the Traffic Police for investigation and prosecution.

ICA urged motorists to cooperate with its officers, observe lane discipline and comply with traffic rules.

“Firm action (will be taken) against travellers who do not comply with our officers’ instructions or who commit traffic offences at the checkpoints,” the authority said.