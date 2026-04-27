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Travellers are encouraged to plan their journey ahead and consider travelling during non-peak hours.

SINGAPORE – Heavy traffic is expected at Singapore’s land checkpoints during the upcoming Labour Day long weekend, from April 30 to May 3, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on April 27.

Travellers are encouraged to plan their journey ahead of time and consider travelling during non-peak hours, such as early mornings and late evenings.

ICA also encouraged travellers to use QR codes for faster immigration clearance.

“To ensure smooth traffic flow and safety, travellers should cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline,” it said.

Queue-cutting disrupts traffic flow, the authority added, noting that those caught doing so will be made to go to the back of the queue.

“ICA will take firm action against travellers who do not comply with our officers’ instructions or commit traffic offences.”

Eighteen motorists were caught committing traffic-related offences and engaging in dangerous road behaviour during the Good Friday long weekend from April 3 to 5, according to ICA.

Actions taken against them included referral to the Traffic Police for investigation and prosecution, and being banned from entering Singapore.

More than 1.4 million travellers used the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the Good Friday long weekend, ICA said.

Traffic peaked on April 4, when more than 498,000 travellers made the journey in a single day.

During the peak hours, car travellers experienced waiting times of up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia, the authority said.

ICA has also stepped up security checks on arriving travellers, cargo and conveyances at all checkpoints since Feb 28 in view of the tense global security situation, in particular the recent developments in the Middle East.