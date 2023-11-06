Heavy traffic expected at Singapore-Malaysia land borders over Deepavali holiday: ICA

SINGAPORE – Those planning to visit Malaysia over the Deepavali holiday should expect “very heavy traffic” at both the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Monday.

They are advised to factor in additional waiting time for immigration clearance between Thursday and Nov 14, given the upcoming public holiday on Sunday and the year-end school holidays.

Security measures have also been stepped up at the checkpoints in the light of the situation in the Middle East. War broke out on Oct 7 after the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,400 people and taking more than 240 hostages. Israel has retaliated since, and more than 9,770 Palestinians have been killed.

It advised motorists to check the traffic situation at both checkpoints on the Land Transport Authority’s OneMotoring website or the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System installed on the Bukit Timah and Ayer Rajah expressways, before embarking on their journey.

Updates on traffic conditions will also be posted on the ICA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, and broadcast on local radio stations Money FM 89.3, Kiss92, One FM 91.3, 96.3 Hao FM and UFM100.3.

ICA asked motorists to be patient and to observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline and cooperate with officers on-site when using the land checkpoints.

It said that it works closely with the Traffic Police to ensure road discipline at the critical junctions and roads leading to the checkpoints.

“Errant motorists caught queue-cutting will be turned away and made to re-queue,” it said.

In October, four sports cars travelling from Malaysia to Singapore were turned away from the Tuas Checkpoint after cutting the queue when entering Singapore.

ICA reminded travellers to ensure that their passports have a remaining validity of at least six months.

“Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passport will have to transfer their re-entry permit to the new passport,” it said. “Long-term pass holders will need to notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any change in their passport particulars before their entry into Singapore.”

During the Children’s Day weekend in October, more than 1.27 million travellers used the land checkpoints. Traveller volume peaked on Oct 6 with more than 460,000 crossings, the highest daily figure for land checkpoints since the borders reopened in 2022, said the ICA.

Out of the 460,000 crossings, more than half were departures.

Those who departed by car had to wait up to three hours before they were cleared during peak periods, ICA added.