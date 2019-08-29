Heavy traffic at Tuas Checkpoint due to slow immigration clearance system: ICA

SINGAPORE - Tuas Checkpoint is experiencing heavy traffic on Thursday (Aug 29) due to intermittent slowness of the immigration clearance system.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post at 7.45am that delays are expected for both departures and arrivals.

The authority first warned about heavy traffic at Tuas Checkpoint at 7.24am, advising travellers to check the One Motoring website before embarking on their journey.

"ICA regrets the inconvenience caused to travellers and seeks their understanding and patience," the Facebook post said.

Traffic camera footage show long lines of vehicles in both directions. Motorists have also turned to social media platforms to post pictures of the jam at Tuas.

Facebook user Malararasi Subramaiam said that she was stuck on the Causeway for almost three hours. Another user JL Ho also lamented that traffic had not moved for almost two hours since 6.20am.

Some netizens complained that they needed a toilet break.

The Straits Times has contacted the ICA for more information on the cause of the slowness of the clearance system.