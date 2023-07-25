Heavy traffic at land crossings due to bilateral exercise at Tuas Second Link on Wednesday

SINGAPORE - Motorists planning to cross into Malaysia at the Tuas Second Link may want to postpone non-essential travel on Wednesday, when only two lanes will be open during a bilateral emergency response exercise.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the exercise will involve the National Environment Agency, Malaysia’s Department of Environment and several other agencies.

It will take place from 6am to 2pm.

The exercise will simulate a road traffic accident involving a lorry carrying drums of chemicals and other vehicles, resulting in chemical spillage on the road.

Only two lanes on Tuas Second Link will be opened during the exercise – one for motorists entering Singapore and the other for those leaving Singapore. All other lanes will be closed.

ICA said traffic diversion will be conducted at Tuas Second Link and advised motorists to follow directions provided by traffic marshals on-site.

As heavy traffic is expected at Woodlands Checkpoint, ICA will be deploying additional resources to manage the surge. It urged motorists to plan their journey and factor in additional waiting time for immigration clearance.

“Motorists can check the traffic conditions via the Land Transport Authority’s One Motoring website or ICA’s Facebook page before embarking on their journey,” ICA added.