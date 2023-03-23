Heavy Singapore-bound traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint: ICA

Wong Shiying
Updated
30 min ago
Published
34 min ago

SINGAPORE – Motorists entering Singapore via the Woodlands Checkpoint were met with heavy traffic on Thursday morning – the first day of Ramadan and the birthday of Johor’s ruler, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar.

Live camera feed on the OneMotoring portal showed heavy congestion stretching across the Causeway from Johor from as early as 7am.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said in a Facebook post at 8am that there is heavy arrival traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint.

“Delays are expected and travellers are advised to check traffic conditions before embarking on their journey,” it added.

It is a four-day weekend holiday in Johor from Thursday, with the first day of Ramadan declared a public holiday.

Johor police said on Wednesday that it is expecting heavy traffic at major roads and highways in the state in the coming days and will deploy officers to ensure smooth travelling for road users.

